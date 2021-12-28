Persons with disability call on president to acknowledge Ofoe Teye for his kindness

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

Mr Joseph Tetteh, Leader of People With Disability (PWDs) in Tema has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to decorate the Tema East Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, with a special badge of honour for his generosity and kindness towards PWDs in Tema.

“I have been around for over 15 years and I have not seen any other politician who has so consistently shown kindness towards us PWDs like Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, the NPP Constituency Chairman



Mr Tetteh, made the call on the sidelines of a Christmas party that Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye threw for all PWDs in Tema.



“And these Christmas parties have been so regular over the years that PWDs look forward to it every year,” Mr. Joseph Tetteh said.



He therefore called on the President, to “give special recognition to Nene Ofoe-Teye for the meaningfulness that he had been bringing to the lives of people like us who otherwise would have been ignored by everyone else.”



Over fifty (50) PWDs attended the programme which came off at Tema Manhean.



In addition to giving PWDs food and drinks, the Tema East NPP Chairman also gave them packages, including rice, oil and canned groceries to take home for the Christmas celebration.

These parties for PWDs have been organized annually by Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye and have become a calendar event that the less fortunate PWDs always look forward to.



He said the Tema East NPP Chair’s kind gestures and his respect for PWDs had won the hearts of the generality of PWDs for his party, the NPP.



“It is because of kind gestures like this that it had become rare to encounter any PWD within Tema who is not passionate for the NPP."



Meanwhile, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye used the opportunity to assure PWDs that their well being and happiness was of concern to the NPP and urged PWDs not to allow their conditions to bog them down into a defeatist lifestyle.



“Disability is not inability as I have always told them, and today, I repeated the same advice. I will continue to repeat this advice until every PWD feels capable to overcome his or her limitations due to disability,” Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye said.



Those in attendance at the well-attended party include Mr. Albert Adjetey Doku, a supervisor at GPHA, Mr. Divine Dzotsi, an electrical engineer at VALCO, some party executives as well as Mr. William Osabutey, a senior security operative at GPHA.