Peter Boamah Otokunor readies to contest as NDC General Secretary

Peter Boamah Otokunor

Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is set to run for General Secretary.

If he wins, he will succeed his boss and incumbent General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who has served the party for the past 17 years as General Secretary.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is reportedly vying for the position of chairman.