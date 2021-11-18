Peter and Paul make amends after five years

Peter and Paul Okoye

Peter and Paul have settled their differences

Jude Okoye was present at the reconciliation



The brothers united over dinner



Twin brothers and singers, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare music group have finally reconciled.



The twin brothers made amends and hugged each other after five years of separation. The reunion was captured in a video that surfaced on Twitter Wednesday evening.



Peter and Paul had together decided to celebrate their birthday on their day of reconciliation. Not leaving social media fans out, they wished each other a happy birthday on their various Instagram handles.

Jude Okoye who was their manager and brother was not missing in action as he was also seen at Peter’s house where the reunion took place.



On Sunday, the twin brothers followed each other and it was hinted they were on the part of reconciliation after they parted ways.



On 25 September 2017, it was reported that the group disbanded after which Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer. According to the report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager.



The reconciliation is finally done, the next step is to see where the duo leads their fans as they can't wait to see their first collaboration after five years of being apart.



