Petition against MASLOC CEO empty, flawed - Former NPP Secretary tells Party

Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria

Shei Zakaria, a former General Secretary of the Yendi branch of the New Patriotic Party has implored on the disciplinary committee of the party to throw out a petition filed against the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria by some three members of the party.

Shei Zakaria in a statement argued that the petition is not only flawed but also does not meet the conditions precedent for it to be considered by the party.



He elucidated in the statement that, in their attempt to soil what he believes to be the hard-earned reputation of the MASLOC boss, the petitioners breached the constitution of the party.



“I write to draw your attention to a widely circulated document purported to be emanating from three elements that are known loyalists of the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama which sorts to soil the hard-earned reputation of the CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakariah.



“The said elements have flagrantly and brazenly violated the constitution of the party by misapplying the provisions and articles in the constitution in their desperate attempt to get Hajia Abibata’s image dented.



“It is imperative to note that those antics, gimmicks, shenanigans and mudslinging have the tendencies of causing intra-political bifurcation in our party and the ramifications will be teary for the masterminds,” he stated.

Whiles defending the constitutionality of the actions by the MASLOC boss, Shei Zakaria exhorted the minds of the petitioners to similar activities carried out by the Member of Parliament for the Yendi, Farouk Mahama in the aftermath of the 2016 elections.



“These three individuals have jointly written a petition and they have made reference to the fact that the CEO of MASLOC has been having media engagements, organizing meetings and visiting communities and all this are geared towards promoting her parliamentary ambition. Thus, the petitioners have seen this to be a violation of the constitution of the party since nominations are not yet opened.



“In 2017, immediately after the investiture of the president, the self-shadow scared Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama then Deputy Procurement Director at Cocoa board blatantly defied and disregarded the guiding spirit of the party and organized those same meeting, parties, media engagements and many others all calculated to unseat the then Member of Parliament, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani. What has changed? Or is your self-shadow scared MP an angel? How absurd!” he stated.



He went on to defend the loyalty and commitment of Hajia Abibata to the party and explained the reason behind some of the activities undertaken by her.



He espoused that the media activities undertaken by Hajia Abibata were to bring to light the life-changing and impactful initiatives being undertaken by MASLOC to improve the lots of Ghanaians.

“It, however, should be borne in mind that Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama is an integral member of the government and holds a coveted position and therefore cannot be stopped by any individual from discharging her official duties even if it affects your selfish interest.



“As a respectable and proud daughter of Dagbon, born and bred in Yendi, the only northern female appointee of the government. She thought it wise to pay homage to opinion leaders in the constituency and also to inform them of the confidence the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has reposed in her by making her the substantive CEO of MASLOC. She did not meet any polling station executive or delegate.



“Again, she had engagements with TV and Radio stations basically to educate the masses on how her outfit (MASLOC office) operates and nothing more,” he said.