Petrol stations afraid to break the 8 – Alex Mould teases

Alex Mould is a former CEO of the GNPC

Fuel prices rising

NPP determined to 'break the 8'



Alex Mould comments on high fuel prices



A former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Alex Mould, has teased fueling stations across the country that are currently selling fuel at GH¢7.99.



He said they are doing so because they do not want to break the 8.



Breaking the 8 has become a recent mantra being pushed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they hope to be the first political party in the country's history to go beyond a two-term in office.

Lately, however, there have been comments passed online regarding the increasing rates of fuel prices at the pumps.



Commenting on the latest figures which are just a little decimal short of the GH¢8 tag, the former CEO of the GNPC, Alex Mould, stated that it could just be because the fuel stations do not intend to compete with the NPP’s ‘breaking the 8.’



See his tweet below:



