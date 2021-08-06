Petroleum Commission staff leaking sensitive information put under surveillance – NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh is minister for Energy

Some workers of the Petroleum Commission have been placed under surveillance after it emerged that they are leaking sensitive information to industry players who are using it against government.

The Minister of Energy Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, made the disclosure during the inauguration of the governing board of the Petroleum Commission in Accra on Friday.



He tasked the board to fish out such unpatriotic persons who have a penchant for leaking confidential information.

“If we all looked at the oil and gas sector and we are not happy it’s because the regulator is either not strong or asserting itself and we begin to lose our powers from within ourselves. Staff of the Commission who will have friends outside the commission instead of being patriotic to Ghana…I will leave it like that… Staff of the Commission who have friends outside the commission to the detriment of Ghana and Ghanaians, that is the number one big problem and I hope that you’ll look at it and the Commission will find out what is going on.



“Those who are leaking information by benefit of being in the Commission and leaking information to other third bodies to use against government, we are watching. Because when the whole of Ghana has decided to go in a certain way nobody in the Commission should feel so knowledgeable that he can outwit the board.”