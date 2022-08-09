'Petroleum hub to create 780,000 jobs, support it to be completed' - CEO

Some participants at the stakeholder engagement

Mr. Charles Owusu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) has asked the people of Nzema to support the establishment of the much-awaited petroleum hub to create seven hundred and eighty thousand (780,000) direct and indirect job opportunities.

He made the disclosure and the appeal at Nkroful Agriculture Senior High School's Assembly Hall over the weekend where the management of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) organized a stakeholder engagement to provide the Chiefs, queen mothers, Assembly Members, political parties, religious leaders, youth groups, civil society groups, SHS students and their headmasters, among others.



The petroleum hub is an area with a network of infrastructure for the processing of crude oil and raw natural gas and petrochemical products for the purpose of trading, storage, transportation, and distribution to third parties and for export.



The hub will be located on a 20,000-acre land in the Domunli enclave in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region of Ghana.



It is expected to be fully completed in 2036 and it will be developed using the free zone concept.



Addressing the gathering, Mr. Charles Owusu said that the Ghana government was looking for 60 billion dollars from private investors to complete the three phases of the project by the end of 2036.



"The total investment required is about 60 billion dollars. The key infrastructure within the Hub such as refineries, storage facilities, petrochemical plants, jetties, and port infrastructure will be solely private sector investment (build, own, operate-BOC) while the ancillaries will be done through Joint Ventures between the government through PHDC and the private sector," he emphasized.

Speaking on Ghanaians getting opportunities in the project, he noted that "The Corporation will implement the Artisans Registration and Hiring System (ARHS) and the Graduate Placement Programme (GPP) to create opportunities for Ghanaians to work in the hub. In addition, through the operationalisation of the Universal Qualification System, qualified local enterprises will get the opportunity to provide goods and services to the hub".



He, therefore, took the opportunity to assure investors that, "Ghana has a relatively matured and stable democracy and a competent legal system that protects investors. A change in Ghana will not affect the status of investors or their investments. In addition, the PHDC is a creation of an Act which was passed by Parliament of Ghana and assented to by the President which gives the Hub a clear mandate to operate and develop".



He also assured the good people of Jomoro Municipality that the road network leading to the location of the project would be reconstructed.



The CEO added that the project would provide over 700,000 direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaians and the good people of Jomoro would not be left out.



He, therefore, appealed to the Chiefs and residents of Jomoro to rally behind the construction of the project to change the face of the Municipality.



On the issue of land compensation, Dr. Eric Yeboah, the Land Consultant of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), said the government would soon start paying the affected people for the smooth takeoff of the project.

He stated that four communities would be relocated before the construction works commence.



On her part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Jomoro Municipality, Madam Louisa Iris Arde commended President Akufo-Addo for having the vision to establish the Petroleum hub in the Jomoro Municipality to create jobs for the youth.



She, therefore, appealed to the youth of the area to prepare themselves well to take advantage of the facility.



"I'm happy that such a huge project is coming to Jomoro Municipality, already the land for the project had been acquired and I will use this platform to urge students in Jomoro here to take their education seriously so that in the future they will benefit from the project and if you think you can't go to school, involve yourself in apprenticeship so that you too can benefit from it," she advised.



Phase one of the project will have the following; construction of 3,000,00m square storage tanks, construction of jetty and port infrastructure, one refinery of 300,000bpsd, one petrochemical plant, and development of ancillary and social amenities.