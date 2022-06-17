Petty squabbles will be a thing of the past under my tenure as National Chairman – Ameyaw Akumfi

National Chairman hopeful for the NPP, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi

National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has assured that petty squabbles within the NPP will be a thing of the past under his leadership.

According to the former Minister of Education, the party has had to suffer some defeats as a result of avoidable internal squabbles.



He recalled how internal rifts made the party lose the 2008 elections although the party had a clear chance of breaking the eight then.



Adding that similar internal rifts contributed to the party coming level pegging with the opposition with the number of Members of Parliament.



To Prof Ameyaw Akumfi, rifts are what lead to the failure of every group. Therefore, it will be imperative to have a Chairman who is peace-loving and can mediate to ensure that every party in the political party comes on board to support in order to break the eight.

“If things become tough, we are blessed that we will have two former Presidents who are respected and can resolve issues in the political party. I will fall on Kufour or Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that any issue is brought to an end so the party can move on,” he told delegates.



Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi reiterated that he intends to set up a welfare scheme that will provide some form of ex-gratia for party officers after they have served the party.



He noted that naysayers claim it’s not possible but he believes that whatever God puts in the mind of man is possible and there is a blueprint to follow to ensure that the scheme serves its purpose.



Prof.Ameyaw Akumfi is seeing to lead the New Patriotic Party as its Chairman. He has submitted his forms and is currently campaigning across the country to ensure that he is given the nod.