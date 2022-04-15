PhD students urged to be proactive in scholarship proposal preparation

PhD students of PADA at the University of Ghana

Source: GNA

Dr Doris Akyere Boateng, Mentor and Interview Panellist at the Pan-African Doctoral Academy(PADA), has urged doctoral students to be proactive in the preparation of research proposals for scholarships.

She underscored the need for them to have some parts of their “works” if not all, ready before calls for scholarships were announced.



Dr Boateng said this during an information and interaction session for new and continuing Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students of PADA at the University of Ghana (UG).



The Pan-African Doctoral Academy aims at increasing the quality of PhD education in Africa by providing complementary knowledge and skills essential for the career progression of doctoral students.



The Doctoral Schools, held in January and June-July are open to registered PhD students from mostly African universities.



Participation in the Doctoral Schools are highly subsidised by grants from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

It offers Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) research training for researchers in academic writing, career and professional development, among others.



Dr Boateng attributed the mistakes in the preparation of students’ research proposals to the pressure and rush in meeting deadlines.



“Work ahead of yourselves. You should have something already to be modified to meet the requirements from a call to avoid mistakes,” she added.



The Interview Panellist noted that the students only needed their supervisors to shape their “ ready works” for them into better proposals for scholarships.



Dr Collins Badu Agyemang, the Coordinator of the Doctoral School, said the objective of the interaction session was to inform the students of the opportunities and support available to make their pursuit of PhD smooth.

He said PADA provided their students with some learning materials, including laptops to make their work easier.



Professor Dorcas Osei-Safo, the Vice Dean of Students, School of Graduate Studies, UG, advised the students to work closely with their Heads of Units for successful studies.



She urged them to communicate all their challenges to her office for assistance.