‘Pharaoh, let him go!’ – Manasseh’s cryptic tweet amid calls for Ofori-Atta’s head

Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist and critic of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reacted to calls for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be replaced.
Manasseh posted two tweets on October 25, hours after it emerged that a number of governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, lawmakers had called a press conference in Parliament demanding the embattled minister be removed.
His first tweet intimated that the President was unable to remove Ofori-Atta because the Minister had virtually risen to the position of a Vice President.
“I understand Akufo-Addo’s difficulty in sacking Ken Ofori-Atta. It’s easy to dismiss a minister of state, but it’s not easy to sack a “VICE PRESIDENT”, who is also a family member,” the first tweet read.
The second more cryptic one read: “Pharaoh, please let him go.”
President Akufo-Addo has previously been mocked on social media as a ‘Pharoah’ presiding over Ghana and refusing to listen to the cries of citizens.
The call for Ofori-Atta’s head was led by Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North, who claimed he was representing a group of about 80 lawmakers who want Ofori-Atta dismissed.
The president has serially defended Ofori-Atta as a hardworking appointee who has excelled in times past and who remains the safest pair of hands to take Ghana out of the current economic difficulties.
SARA
- How can 'unfit for purpose' Ofori-Atta be 'helpless' Akufo-Addo's 'shining' star? - Minority
- 'Where were you when he used Databank to bankroll my campaign?' – Minority claim Akufo-Addo asked Majority
- Sell the V8s and replace them with low-cost vehicles - Economic Fighters to Akufo-Addo
- 'Reduce size of your government'- OccupyGhana mounts pressure on Akufo-Addo
- 'It's time for a mean and lean government' - OccupyGhana to Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles