Pharmacists advised to exhibit good qualities to win clients trust

Source: GNA

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), has held a public lecture and launch for this year's World Pharmacist Day, with a call on pharmacists to exhibit humility, integrity, passion, and love to win the trust of clients.

Madam Doris Attafua, the Chief Executive Officer of VicDoris Pharmacy, addressing pharmacists and stakeholders said trust was of importance in this era that the world had been thrown to social media with different kinds of information on health and medicines.



"We live in a corrupted world and is only when pharmacists earn these qualities that we will win the trust of the people and then we can say when you are in doubt consult your Pharmacist", she said.



The 2021 World Pharmacists Day, is on the theme; "Pharmacy: Always Trusted for your Health".



The public lecture, therefore, sought to allow the Pharmacists to learn from stakeholders with the view of understanding their needs to serve them better and also deepen their trust.



Pharmacist Attafua noted that in the confused state of clients, they should always be able to turn to the pharmacist to clear the uncertainty as far as medicines and health information was concerned.

"In this era of Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of confusion arose among preventive medicines, from herbal through to orthodox formulation which the pharmacist needed to be there to guide what to do, what to take and how safe it is for patients".



She said because of the trust Pharmacists have built over the years, policymakers fall on their rich competencies and expertise in crucial times for solutions like the production of vaccines.



The CEO urged pharmacists to always be at their best to render quality services to clients.



Nana Yaa Appiah, a Community Pharmacist, advised Pharmacist to be trustworthy, ethical, affable, available and must communicate well to serve the majority of the population.



She said the Pharmacist was regarded among the most trusted professionals around the world hence, the need to remain relevant in the demonstration of services to humanity.

Dr. Robert Inkoom, Director of Pharmacy, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, said a survey conducted indicated that 60 percent of Ghanaians trust Pharmacists, making the pharmacy the first point of call at the community and the last point of call from the hospital.



He said the Pharmacists had exhibited the highest level of professionalism in discharging their duties making them trustworthy than the internet.



He urged Pharmacists to always make clients interest, safety, and their healthcare needs their topmost priority at all times to gain their trust.



World Pharmacists Day is celebrated globally on 25 September by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) to acknowledge the imperative contribution of pharmacists, pharmaceutical technologists, and the pharmacy workforce play towards the development and use of quality medicines safely and effectively.