Pharmacists without soon-to-be-introduced uniforms to be sanctioned

Pharmacists at a pharmacy

The Pharmacy Council Ghana has taken a decision to introduce new uniforms for the various professionals working as pharmacists.

The Council said because there are no uniforms for the various practitioners in the field, the public sees all as doing one job – dispensing drugs.



Speaking on TV3's Midday Live on Monday, December 27, Deputy Registrar of the Pharmacy Council in charge of Professional Development Albert Wiredu Arkoh said:



“We want the general public to know the difference between these practitioners.”



He observed that some of these pharmacists are not certified to dispense drugs while others are only meant to recommend drugs based on symptoms narrated by patients – prescribers. Others are technicians known as pharmacist technicians and others, still, are support staff.

Pharmacist Arkoh said the uniforms will put each professional in their right role.



He, therefore, warned that those who do not wear the new uniforms will be sanctioned accordingly.



“There are sanctions that have been approved,” he said, adding that those who wear the lab coats over the right uniforms will be invited by the Council for interrogation.