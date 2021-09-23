Philanthropist earmark 21 public toilets in Yendi for renovation 

Mr Zanjina, the philanthropist is a native of the Yendi Municipality

A philanthropist, Mr Yakubu Mohammed Zanjina, in collaboration with Yendi Municipal Health, Environment and Sanitation has earmarked 21 public toilets in Yendi for renovation.

The renovation which has already begun is supposed to cost in excess of GHc 56,000 and will cover 21 public toilets across the length and breadth of the Yendi township.



Mr Zanjina, the philanthropist, who is a native of the Yendi Municipality, said the gesture is a way of giving back to the community he hails from.



According to him, the majority of houses in the Yendi township currently do not have household toilets and so the people turn to rely heavily on public toilets should they want to attend nature's call.



He said most of these public toilets are either in a deplorable state or have been abandoned completely.



Mr Zanjina noted the situation is affecting the residents as they have been compelled by the bad state of the public toilet facilities to resort to open defecation.





Mr Zanjina believes when these facilities are renovated, it will go a long way to improve the health and general sanitation situation of the people as the practice of open defecation can lead to an outbreak of diseases such as cholera.







