Philanthropist saves over 130 Kindergarten pupils from a 'death trap'

The old dilapidated structure had been fenced with bamboo with some roofs ripped off

For the past years, parents and guardians whose pupils attend the Akyem Kotokuom D/A Kindergarten in the Akyimansa District of the Eastern Region did so in fear due to the dilapidated nature of the school block.

The parents also did so because there were no other options and also the mandatory constitutional provisions that every child of a certain age in life must be sent to school.



This old structure was accommodating over one hundred and thirty (130) kindergarten pupils currently.



The situation becomes dire whenever it rains as teaching and learning are put on hold to protect teachers and Kindergarten pupils.



The pupils were studying under what the chiefs and District Education Directorate termed as a “death trap school building” for years and all efforts to get the attention of the government through the District Assembly and Members of Parliament have been in vain.



But the chiefs, parents and guardians have seen a sigh of relief as a philanthropist who hails from the community but lives in the UK has constructed a six-unit classroom block to replace the old death trap.

The $45,000 project was solely funded by Madam Cabiria Tanoa Groccia in memory of her late grandmother, Madam Akosua Nyantakyiwaa Owusu.



Another aim of the school is also to promote education in the district and also save the kindergarten pupils.



Commissioning the Project, Madam Tanoa Groccia explained that she built the kindergarten for the community because she cannot watch the pupils study under such a dangerous building.



“Education is key so I cannot watch these school children study in a death trap building. It is my prayer to do more for my community because the government alone cannot do all for the people”.



The District Education Director, Lorita Akua Ayisi advised all parents, teachers and pupils to maintain the building.



She said school children are the future leaders and so their welfare should be paramount to every parent.

“The project is the best school building in my district and we thank Madam Cabiria Tanoa Groccia for giving education support by donating this project to promote quality teaching and learning in the community because of over one hundred and thirty (130) kindergarten”.



Mrs. Akua Ayisi explained that “the pupils were studying under this bad and dangerous school building and we are grateful for this gesture”.



Queen mother of Akyem Kotokuom, Tanoa Brakowa also expressed gratitude to Madam Cabiria Tanoa Groccia.



She explained that the community never expected such a gesture from an individual because even the government was not able to provide them with such a project.



Some parents expressed their joy over the fact that their children can now go to school without fear.