Philip Basoah didn’t collapse in parliament – Late Kumawu MP’s brother

Philip Basoah Mp Late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, has denied reports suggesting that the MP died in parliament.

According to Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital where he passed four days later.

“I heard the Speaker say that my brother collapsed in parliament. That is far from the truth. My brother went to parliament on Thursday [March 23] and returned home and the houseboy was expecting him to wake up on Friday [March 24].

"When he didn’t come out, he called people to help break the MP’s door and saw him unconscious on his bed and took him to the hospital,” the brother of the late MP told Citi FM.

The New Patriotic Party MP for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 at age 53.

The deceased MP was one of the three absentee MPs last Friday during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

