Phone tracker helps police to arrest petty thief

Police at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) have arrested a petty thief.
The arrest was made possible through the use of a phone tracker.
According to Police preliminary investigation, Theophilious Sika who is a barber closed from work at 11:00 pm on August 12, 2022.
Upon getting to the UPSA bus stop, he could not get a vehicle home so he decided to trek to the Presec bus stop where he was sure of getting a vehicle home.
500 meters away from UPSA bus stop, suspect Moses Gamti came from behind armed with a knife and threatened to kill him if he does not give his phone and backpack to him.
Theophilus gave them out to Moses who bolted into a nearby bush, met his accomplice and they made away with the Samsung phone and an amount of ¢4,620.
Theophilus rushed to the UPSA snap check for assistance.
He used the phone of a policeman to track his phone. The tracker led him and the police to Hannah School Complex where the suspect Moses Gamti resides.
A search was conducted and the phone was found in his room.
Gamti was arrested and brought to the Police station while efforts are underway to get his accomplice.