Phone tracker helps police to arrest petty thief

Police at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) have arrested a petty thief.

The arrest was made possible through the use of a phone tracker.



According to Police preliminary investigation, Theophilious Sika who is a barber closed from work at 11:00 pm on August 12, 2022.



Upon getting to the UPSA bus stop, he could not get a vehicle home so he decided to trek to the Presec bus stop where he was sure of getting a vehicle home.



500 meters away from UPSA bus stop, suspect Moses Gamti came from behind armed with a knife and threatened to kill him if he does not give his phone and backpack to him.



Theophilus gave them out to Moses who bolted into a nearby bush, met his accomplice and they made away with the Samsung phone and an amount of ¢4,620.

Theophilus rushed to the UPSA snap check for assistance.



He used the phone of a policeman to track his phone. The tracker led him and the police to Hannah School Complex where the suspect Moses Gamti resides.



A search was conducted and the phone was found in his room.



Gamti was arrested and brought to the Police station while efforts are underway to get his accomplice.