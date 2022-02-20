Photo of Ohenewaa and her boss hits the internet

Budding Ghanaian singer, Ohenewaa and her boss, Mr. Yoofi Boham

Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

Sensational singer, Ohenewaa, has for the first time shared a photo of the 'brain behind' her music career.

With her latest single, 'Shut up', the LifeLine Records signee is getting all the needed attention from the music scene.



However, she has seized the opportunity to flaunt her boss, Mr. Yoofi Boham, the Chief Executive officer of Lifeline Records.



In a photo making rounds on social media, Mr. Yoofi Boham was captured in a shot alongside his beautiful artiste.

The two posed for the cameras while dazzling in their stunning casual outfits.



Ohenewaa's boss is also the brain behind T-Blaze's “Wosisi Y3 Woya” and Bestie” by Abochi, a song that currently has over 3 million views on YouTube and still counting.



