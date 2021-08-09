Photojournalists to plant trees on World Photography Day

The tree-planting is in collaboration with the Forestry Commission (FC)

As part of activities to mark this year’s World Photography Day, the Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPN), in collaboration with the Forestry Commission (FC) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), is organizing a tree-planting exercise on Thursday, 19 August 2021.

The event, scheduled to take place behind the Ghana National Fire Service Training School, Korle Bu, Accra at 9 am, will be held on the theme: ‘Restoring Ghana’s Vegetative Cover: The Contribution of the Photojournalist’.



Communications Director of the Ghana Photojournalists Network, Nii Adjei Mensahfio, in a press release stated that the network intends to use this year’s World Photography Day to support the government’s initiative of planting five million trees nationwide as a way of restoring the country’s depleted vegetative cover.



“The event is aimed at supporting the government’s Green Ghana Project, an initiative also aimed at restoring Ghana’s depleted vegetative cover through the planting of five million trees across the country; which is being spearheaded by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.

The event, he noted, will have in attendance top officials from the Forestry Commission and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly as well as representatives from some state institutions, corporate civil organizations (CSOs), and students from some communications tertiary institutions in the capital.



“All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced”, he underscored, adding that representatives of the Network from other regions across the country would also be in attendance.



The Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPN) is a registered body of professional photographers and videographers working within the media and communications industry in Ghana; as well as Ghanaian professional photographers and videographers working in the same industry overseas.