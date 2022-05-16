Photos: Meet Ghana's possible first families for 2025

These candidates are likely to vie for the presidency

There is usually little argument when it comes to the subject of the popularity of families of Heads of State of Ghana particularly when the names of the Rawlings’ and the Nkrumahs are mentioned.

Being the country’s first president, the names, faces and lifestyles of the children of Kwame Nkrumah were quite public, and the same could be said of the father of Ghana’s democracy, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings; who also is the country's longest-ever serving president.



The next general elections in Ghana are scheduled for December 7, 2024, and while no specific names have been made public to be vying for the presidency, there have been a few names that have been dominating media spaces as possible candidates.



In this GhanaWeb article, we look at who and who could occupy the place of the next possible first families of Ghana in the year 2025.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia:



Dr. Bawumia is the current Vice President of Ghana.



He has been highly tipped to take over from his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when he hands over the presidency in January 2025.



He is married to Samira Bawumia and they have children.



Here are some photos of them:

















John Dramani Mahama:



John Mahama is Ghana’s immediate former president.



Before that, he served as Vice President under the late John Evans Atta Mills.



John Mahama failed to secure a second term in office but has since not backed down in trying again to win the hearts of the Ghanaian voters.

He is married to Lordina Mahama and they have children.



Here are some photos of him and his family:























Alan Kyerematen:

The current Minister of Trade and Industry, John Alan Kyerematen, has made three attempts at being president before.



He is a well-known political figure in Ghana and in his political party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He is married to Patricia Kyerematen and little is known about his children.



Here are photos of the two:











Dr. Kwabena Duffuor:



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor served as Minister of Finance under the late John Evans Atta Mills.

Before that, he was the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



Since leaving the post as minister in 2013, he has not particularly been very active politically.



Very little is known about his wife. They are blessed with a number of children.



Here are some photos of the family:















