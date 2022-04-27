1
Physically challenged boy dumped on the street at night at Mankessim

A 15-year-old physically challenged boy named Kofi has been dumped on the street in Mankessim in the Central Region after the Saltpond Government hospital staff allegedly threw him out.

Information gathered indicates that a private car dumped the boy with his wheelchair at the Mankessim lorry station and drove away on Tuesday night around 10:30 PM.

The boy who can’t recall where he comes from is believed to have been thrown out of the hospital by the staff after his parents run away over their inability to settle his medical fees.

According to some patients in an interview, some nurses were harsh to the boy while he was on admission and insulted him that his parents have run away after sending him to the hospital for treatment.

The boy who cannot speak well gave his mother’s name as Obaa Yaa who lives in Accra.

Meanwhile, he has been sent to Mankessim Divisional Police Command where DOVVSU is investigating the matter.

