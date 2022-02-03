Physically challenged toll collectors will continue to receive salaries – Roads Ministry

Toll collectors protesting

Head of Public Relations at Roads and Highways Ministry, Nasir Ahmed Yartey, has said physically challenged road toll collectors who are currently redundant due to the cancellation of the road tolls will continue to receive salaries till they are reassigned.



He said the government was engaging Tolls & Routes Management Limited (TRML), the employer of some of the toll collectors, to ensure that all their arrears are paid.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, he made these remarks in a meeting with toll collectors.

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, according to the report has assured former toll collectors that their arrears will be paid in a week.



“The Minister gave them the highest assurance of Government that they will engage their employers to make sure that they receive within a week, whatever is due them as far as salaries are concerned,” myjoyonline.com reported.



He noted that all toll collectors who were contracted by the ministry have been paid their salaries and allowances.



The meeting between the roads ministry and the toll collectors happened after the aggrieved toll collectors besieged the premises of the ministry on February 3, 2022, to demand their salaries.



The toll collectors have been home since the road tolls were cancelled by the roads minister on November 18, 2021.