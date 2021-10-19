Pink October: Disease progression of breast cancer

When breast cancer is not detected in its early stages, the disease progression can cause havoc to the patient.

It is, therefore, necessary for women to regularly screen their breasts for early detection of this cancer which is common among women.



In today's episode on the Pink October series, Dr Sampson Asala from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital throws light on what disease progression is, and the treatment offered to breast cancer patients at the various stages of this cancer.



As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.

Watch the video below:



