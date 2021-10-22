Pink October series 10: Breast cancer treatments

In today's episode of Pink October, we discuss the available forms of treatment for persons suffering from breast cancer.

Earlier this week, Dr Sampson Asala from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital detailed the disease progression of this type of cancer common among women.



Note that men can also be affected by breast cancer.



As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.



Below are the available forms of breast cancer treatment:



Surgery

Radiation therapy.



Chemotherapy



Hormonal therapy



Biological therapy



