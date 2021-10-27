Pink October series 13: Radiation Therapy

Dr Sampson Asala of the MEDIFEM Hospitals and Fertility Center in this episode discusses radiotherapy as a treatment process for breast cancer.

The series has already discussed the progression of breast cancer as a disease largely common among women.



As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.

Watch Dr Asala discuss radiotherapy as a treatment method for breast cancer in the video below:



