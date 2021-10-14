Pink October series 4: Signs of breast cancer to watch out for

Thu, 14 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In today's episode of the Pink October series, Dr Florentia Mends-Armstrong from the Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital walks us through symptoms of breast cancer.
As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.
Women with any of the symptoms below are to visit a medical facility for screening and early treatment.
1. Changes in the skin of the breast
2. Changes in the nipples
3. Sores around the nipples
4. Bloody nipple discharge
Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai: The surgeon contributing to fight against breast cancer in Ghana
- #NoBraDay challenge tops Twitter trends as ladies flood the internet with ‘braless’ photos
- Pink October series 3: Symptoms of breast cancer
- Midwife urges self-breast examination for early breast cancer detection
- Pink October series: Ghana's statistics on breast cancer
- Read all related articles