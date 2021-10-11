Pink October series: Regular self-examination of the breasts leads to early detection

As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.

Today's episode is dubbed 'Touch the boobs' with Dr Florentia Mends-Armstrong who tells us to get familiar with our breasts by constantly examining them ourselves. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



It is good to note that breast cancer does not only occur in women, men can also suffer from it but early detection can help save the breast and life of the patient.



Visit any health facility near you for breast screening and seek medical attention when you observe any of the symptoms of breast cancer including lump, swelling, or irritation of the breast skin.

Watch the first series below:



