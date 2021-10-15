Pink October series: Risk factors of breast cancer

In the 5th episode of the Pink October series, we learn about some major risk factors of breast cancer

As part of efforts to create awareness on breast cancer in October, GhanaWeb in partnership with Medifem Multi Specialist Hospital brings to you daily tips on how to screen and detect this type of cancer in its early stage.



Join Dr. Sampson Asala as he educates us on the risk factors of breast cancer.



Also, visit a health facility near you for breast screening.

Watch the video below:



