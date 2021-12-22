Planet Bookworm season 4 ends on a high

According to the Bookworm CEO, winners are billed for an exchange program opportunity in Canada

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Planet Bookworm Reading Reality Show season 4 has ended on a very high note at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Accra.

The finalists endeared themselves to parents and guardians that thronged to the well-organized event on Sunday.



It was the nine-year-old Basic 3 student Richmond Tenadu of Santa Marielical Class School that emerged winner in the closely contested Lower Primary competition.



And for his brilliance, he received a Republic Investments Gift Voucher and cases of Planet drinks.



The Upper Primary category saw Roseline Gidisu of Corpus



Christi emerging tops, shrugging off stiff competition from her mates.



She also received a Republic Investments Gift Voucher and cases of Planet Drinks.

The winners in a post-competition interview attributed their respective success stories to the special interest they have developed in reading.



Founder and CEO of Bookworm Reading Reality Show Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku said “ It’s been good so far, thanks to parents and teachers of these wonderful pupils, of course, we can’t forget our headline sponsor Twellium Industries (Planet) for the support.



“We keep improving by the year, we are in the fourth year, this year has been awesome, we started the prelims a few months and we are planning to extend it to other parts of the country, we are already in Kumasi.”



According to the Bookworm CEO, winners are billed for an exchange program opportunity in Canada which would be sponsored by the Bookworm Avenue Consult and the parents soon.



The Bookworm Reading Reality Show is an initiative targeted at inculcating reading habits among children in basic schools.