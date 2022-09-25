Plans advanced to re-open Accra zoo weeks after an intruder was killed by lion – Owusu-Bio

Lion at the Accra Zoo

After few weeks of closure of the Accra zoo following police investigations into the Lion - intruder case, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry at the Lands Ministry says preparations are underway to reopen the zoo to the public as soon as practicable.

He said this when he paid a working visit to the zoo on Friday, 23rd September, 2022 to among others inspect the progress made on preparations towards the reopening of the zoo in the coming month.



Having toured the zoo, he tasked the Zoo Manager, Mr. Stephen Tamanja to get a security post some meters close to the lions den to wade off intruders and an outer parameter fence all in efforts to give the public the best assurance of safety when they visit the zoo.



He also tasked them to get mordenised restroom facilities for visitors and tourists around the waiting area with signages in the various animal cages and street lights all over the Forest to brighten the place up at night.



Mr. John Allotey, the CEO of Forestry Commission told the Deputy Minister that in efforts to ready the zoo, a transformer with its electricity polls have been installed with cables ready to light up the place even at night.



He noted that new species and breeds of animals like Zebras, ostriches, chimpanzees and others will soon be brought from Kumasi zoo and the Shai Hills Resource area to populate the animals in the Accra zoo.

Speaking to the Ministry’s PR team on the sidelines of the visit, the Zoo Manager disclosed that a number of Ghanaians and other nationals have been placing calls to the zoo requesting and looking forward to its reopening.



He cited a number of importance and reasons all efforts are being made for the zoo to be opened as soon as practicable. " This zoo is not only for relaxation purposes but also for education as most students come here for their research purposes, and as you know, for tourist purposes, and this will also help boost the local economy, create employment and aid in the furtherance of the tourism sector".



He assured that by the time of reopening, all suggestions for preparations indicated by the Deputy Minister will be fully implemented; the security check post, cameras, electricity and all other requirements will be in place and ready.



Also with the Deputy Minister on the working visit was the Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. Sulemana Nyadia.