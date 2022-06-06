Plans are far advanced to upgrade Ghana’s energy transmission - GRIDCo

Ing. Essienyi disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, June 6

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Ing. Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi says plans are underway to upgrade Ghana’s energy transmission system to ensure improved and reliable supply of power.

According to him, this forms part of efforts by the government to ensure a robust grid system in order to meet the increasing energy demands of businesses and households in selected parts of the country.



“Two main energy sector projects are programmed for commencement this year as part of a broader plan to transform the sector. The projects are the Ghana-Germany Compact and the Western Corridor Transmission Lines Upgrade,” he said.

Ghana’s energy transmission system in recent years has not seen any major upgrade. This has resulted in significant power losses at huge cost to the state.



However, outlining GRIDCo’s plan for the energy sector, Ing. Essienyi said the two programmed upgrades will help improve Ghana’s electricity grid capacity and also ensure that the country is able to produce energy for local consumption and for export.



He said the projects when completed will contribute to reducing the frequency and duration of power outages in parts of the country.