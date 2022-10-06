3
Plans for Ghana to operate a sea bus system underway - CODA CEO

Jerry Ahmed Shaib CODA1 Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CODA CEO

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has disclosed that his outfit is working on operating a sea transport system in the country.

He stated that the project, termed CODA sea bus, will operate from Axim to Denu and vice versa.

Mr Shaib explained that the bus system when rolled out will help ease the traffic situation in the country as it will make most stops at the landing beaches.

Speaking on Citi TV's Face to Face programme and monitored by GhanaWeb, the CEO of Coastal Development Authority said, government is “working on a sea transport system referred to us the CODA sea bus.”

“Fortunately, the President has asked the Ministry of Transport and GAPOHA to work on the landing beaches. The structure is that the ferry will be stopping at the landing beaches. We are in serious talks with a private institution and we are far advanced,” he added.

