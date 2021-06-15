Plant trees to preserve traditional medicine - CPMR boss

Omanhene of Okuapeman, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III participated in the Greening Ghana program

Source: Eunice Oppong, Contributor

The Executive Director of the Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR), Dr. Kofi Bobi Barimah has urged Ghanaians to do more to conserve the country's forest cover in order to preserve plant biodiversity.

According to him, “This is essential for the food security and health of the country while preserving our heritage of Traditional Medicine.”



He said this when he joined the Omanhene of Okuapeman, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the MCE of Akuapem South, Barimah Asiedu Larbi Sarpong and other dignitaries to plant a medicinal tree on behalf of the Centre for Plant Medicine Research at Akropong last Friday as part of the Greening Ghana program.



The Greening Ghana initiative, led by the Forestry Commission, aims to encourage Ghanaians to plant more trees to preserve and protect Ghana's forest cover and the environment. Incidentally, the CPMR has also embarked on a similar initiative to reintroduce some essential medicinal plants into Ghanaian forests which are at risk of extinction.



Dr. Barimah sowed Mahogany seedlings with other dignitaries planting a variety of seedlings including mango, carcia and citrus.

Meanwhile at the premises of CPMR, later that Friday, he led members of staff in planting hundreds of seedlings of various plants donated by the Forestry Commission.



He advised staff on the need to practice re-afforestation. " Trees are essential for the well being of our planet especially for humans, and to us as a research centre, trees are vital to the work we do.”



In addition, he charged the staff to take responsibility for nurturing the newly planted seedlings.



"These seedlings are fragile, hence, I advise that we check up on them regularly and work to preserve our forest cover for later generations and humanity at large. I hope that our time dedicated to this activity today bears fruits in the future", he added.