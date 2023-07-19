Plantain tree becomes ‘special guest of honour’ at Akoto 2024 campaign meeting

Dr Afriyie Akoto, NPP flagbearer hopeful and the plantain tree

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Campaign of former Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has been travelling with a plantain Tree to show delegates of the party the works of their candidate for which he deserves to be the party’s flagbearer.

Over the weekend, the Akoto Campaign rounded up its campaign activities in the Volta and Eastern Regions where Dr. Akoto met delegates from Anlo, Keta, Akatsi North and Afadjato South.



Whilst in the Eastern Region, he visited the New Juaben South, Akim Oda, Asene-Akroso-Manso and Lower Manya Krobo constituencies where the Plantain Tree made guest appearances to applause.



During the campaigns, the plantain Tree was displayed as a symbol of the Planting For Food and Jobs program implemented by Dr Akoto as Minister of Agriculture from 2017 to January 2023.

Updating social media, Dr. Akoto said during those campaign rounds, he told delegates of “my vision to make polling station executives and electoral area coordinators, the frontliners of my campaign and properly resource them to be able to win power in next year’s general elections”.



“I also informed them of my vision to find sustainable ways of improving on their living standards as I will carry out reforms that will prioritize the welfare of the polling station executives and electoral area coordinators as well as constituency executives” He added.



He urged them to continue working hard and remain committed to the call to “break the eight” come the 2024 General Elections.