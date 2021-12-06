Planting for Food and Jobs makes a remarkable boost in food production and jobs creation – MCE

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso East, Hajia Salma Sani Mohammed

Source: GNA

Hajia Salma Sani Mohammed, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso East Municipality has said the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) policy has made a remarkable boost in food production and export.

She said the policy has helped with the provision of improved seeds to farmers, subsidised fertilizers, free insecticides, and created job opportunities for many persons in the municipality to earn a living.



Hajia Sani Mohammed made the remark during the celebration of the 37th National Farmers’ and Fishers Day on the theme: “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana” held at the Kanda Park in Accra.



She said the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly besides providing the enabling environment and farming support through the Department of Agriculture had solely funded the Farmers’ and Fishers Day in the municipality.



The MCE congratulated the gallant farmers for their hard work throughout the year and for utilising the technical information provided by the extension officers from the Department of Agriculture to improve their food production.

Reverend Charles Asem-Bansah, the Ayawaso Municipal Director of Agriculture said because of the lack of space for farming in the municipality, the unit has adopted home gardening technology for planting crops, which is equally producing competitive results.



He urged residents in the area to take up the technology to grow crops for home use and commercial purposes.



Mr. Mudalib Saani was adjudged the Overall Municipal Best Farmer and received a deep freezer and a variety of farming implements.