Plau division launches final funeral rites of late chief

Nene Tetteh Djaba Agbleze IV, Divisional Chief of Plau and his subjects

The chiefs and people of Plau in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region led by the divisional chief of the area, Nene Tetteh Djaba Agbleze IV on Saturday launched the final funeral rites of the late divisional chief of the area.

The event held at the Plau palace in Somanya was to kick start celebrations for a befitting burial for the late chief, Nene Tetteh Agbleze III who ruled for 56 years, from 1964 until his demise in 2020.



The Divisional Chief of Plau, Nene Tetteh Djaba Agbleze IV, unveiled a huge billboard of the late traditional leader near the Somanya roundabout to officially launch the final funeral rites of his predecessor who passed away at the age of 71.



The two-week-long event scheduled from Monday, the 28th of March to Wednesday, 9th April, 2022 is expected to see several high-profile traditional and political personalities in attendance.



To preserve the sanctity of the late chief’s funeral, all local funerals are banned from the 14th of March to the 10th of April. Additionally, to pave way for the grand ceremony at the lorry station located at the roundabout, drivers who ply their activities at the venue would be temporarily relocated to the Akutunya lorry station from the 28th of March to the 3rd of April while market activities and stores would not be opened on the 2nd of April.



The chief cautioned all drivers, families and traders to be affected by the relocation and temporal ban on funeral and trading activities to heed the directive for a smooth observation of the funeral rites.

Nene Agbleze IV in eulogizing the late revered chief said Nene Tetteh Agbleze III was worthy of the celebrations and honour being accorded him after his more than half a decade rule and servitude to his people.



“My predecessor who happens to be Nene Tetteh Agleze III spent 56 years on the throne so this is a celebration of a life of somebody who dedicated his experience to the Yilo community, we need to celebrate him,” said the chief.



Recounting the legacy the late chief bequeathed to his people, the divisional chief praised his predecessor for uniting all chiefs in his area.



This unity, he noted is glaring for all to see.



He said, “One legacy he left behind for us is he was able to bring unity amongst all the chiefs so you could see for the chiefs in Yilo, they are one and then to build up the Plau community, you could see how solid and one the Plau community is.

He appealed to all indigenes of the Plau division across the world to come home and partake in the celebrations by offering their support to the event.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) For Yilo Krobo, Honourable Eric Tetteh assured the chiefs and people of Plau of his cooperation to ensure that traders, drivers and families heed the various directives to ensure that the ceremony comes of successfully.