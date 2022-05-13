Please don’t sue us – Marwako PRO begs affected victims of food poisoning

Some branches of the restaurant have since been closed down

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says it has closed down the East Legon branch of Marwako restaurant, following widespread reports of food poisoning on social media.

In a tweet on Thursday, the FDA stated that the move to close down the restaurant is to enable the Authority to conduct investigations into customers’ complaints.



“The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant.



On the back of this, some affected customers have hinted at filing a class action suit against the fast-food service.



Public relations officer of Marwarko, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, speaking on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on etv Ghana admitted to the claims by some members of the public on food poisoning over the weekend.



According to him, the company is still investigating the matter and appealed to persons who have threatened to sue the company to exercise patience.

“Let me use this opportunity to apologize to all those affected and our customers. To those who have threatened to take Marwako to court when you do that it will be very difficult for Marwako. Marwako is a human institution and once we believe in ourselves, we will resolve this issue once and for all,” Anim Lamptey told Samuel Eshun.



The eatery has been trending on social media after several customers reported cases of food poisoning.



The complaints were triggered by one Edward Elohim, who posted about his illness after eating at Marwako last Saturday.



