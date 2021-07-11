Please reject Akufo-Addo’s salary - Ghanaians appeal to Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Ghanaians on social media have begged the second lady, Samira Bawumia, to reject President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s monthly salary to presidential spouses.



The seventh Parliament has approved the recommendations of an emoluments committee constituted by President Akufo-Addo to pay presidential spouses agreed salaries dating back to 2017 when the current government took office.



The issue has attracted heavy backlash from a large section of the Ghanaian populace, many arguing that wives of the president and the vice president were not public office holders and did not deserve the said amounts.

So when wife of the vice President made a post on his official Facebook account about having addressed a Virtual Summit, some social media users took the opportunity to appeal to her to reject the salary.



Samira posted a picture with the following words, “I had the honour of addressing the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa (HACSA’s) 2021 Virtual Sankofa Summit, on the theme, “Bridging the gap: Geographic, Linguistic, Cultural”. I advocated for our culture and heritage to be safeguarded and further developed through research and shared knowledge.



HACSA is a not-for-profit organisation which seeks to promote and preserve African culture and heritage for socioeconomic development.”



Soon as the post went up, people flooded the Second Lady’s comment section calling on her to reject the now controversial presidential spouses salary.



