Plot to kill Gender Minister: We’re on top of the investigation but give us information – Police

Gender Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong has charged the public to furnish them with information on the alleged plot by the aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Agona West constituency, Paul Ofori Amoah to assassinate the sitting MP, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

According to her, the police has launched investigations into the matter following the arrest of four suspects; Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea, and Dauda Fatua by the Swedru Divisional patrol team on Saturday after Cynthia Mamle Morrison filed an official complaint at the station.



When the suspects were arrested at the hotel, the police retrieved items including a knife, a cutlass, a lighter, and two packets of rizzler as well as two bank opened-cheques for GH¢5,000 each.



In an interview with Accra-based radio station, Joy FM, she said “Investigations are ongoing, and I will continue to engage the general public to continue to give us information. Police thrive on information, so I implore everyone to give us information no matter how little.”



She further said the police service has intensified security in the constituency, assuring residents of their safety.

DCOP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong urged people in the constituency to have confidence in the police service while they carry out their mandate.



“We have intensified our patrols and deployment, and we’re on top of investigations. So I want to assure residents that we did all the confidence-building patrol in order to boost their faith in the Service and the confidence that we are on top of the situation”.



Meanwhile, the suspects are being prepared by the Police to appear before the court.



Meanwhile, the NDC parliamentary candidate has admitted to giving GH¢5,000 to the suspects when he was invited to the police station for questioning.