Plot to mar Alan’s press conference triggered cancellation – Afia Pokua

Alan Kyerematen cancelled a scheduled press conference on Wednesday

Host of Egyaso Gyaso on Okay FM, Afia Pokuaa alias Vim Lady has alleged that there was a plot by some individuals to cause commotion at a press conference which was supposed to be addressed New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.

According to Vim Lady, the said event was cancelled at an eleventh hour after Alan’s campaign team picked up intelligence indicating that some individuals had been hired to pose as his supporters and cause mayhem during the press conference.



“Some party members had been hired to mar Alan’s press conference. They were going to pose as Alan’s supporters and cause destruction and Alan said he will no longer go ahead with the press conference, he would rather release a statement,” he stated on the Wednesday, September 6, 2023, edition of her show.



Alan Kyerematen in the evening of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, announced via a press release his decision to withdraw from the NPP flagbearer race citing instances of threats, intimidation and assault on his agents in the party’s recently held special delegates congress.



He also accused the party’s leadership of skewing the process in favour of another candidate while emphasising their inaction on the issues of concern.



“After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant. The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations.

“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party. In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable,” he lamented.



Noting his commitment to the safety of his agents and supporters, Mr Kyerematen who said he believes the event of August 26 will likely repeat itself come November 4, when the party holds a final delegates congress to elect a flagbearer said he has decided to withdraw from the race.



“Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, 6 of September 2023.



“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023, In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well. wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he stated.



