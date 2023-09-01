Plot to oust IGP: There are POMAB meetings where some members are not invited – COP Mensah

Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah

Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, has alleged that certain members on the Police Management Board (POMAB) are being deliberately excluded from crucial discussions regarding the police service.

COP Mensah and two other senior officers are facing a 7-member committee as their names were mentioned by the first witness of identified in the leaked tape, Bugri Naabu to be the faces behind the voices on the tape.



Appearing before the investigative committee on day 2 of the hearing, COP Alex Mensah disclosed what he viewed as a concerning practice within POMAB.



“Mr Chair, I have told you and maybe let me say it again, there have been occasions that meetings have gone on among POMAB members that some Police Management Board (POMAB) members were not even invited to the meeting because they don’t want them to be there and that is what has been going on,” he alleged.



The Police Management Board, commonly referred to as POMAB, operates as an advisory body overseeing various aspects of the Ghana Police Service's administration.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) serves as its head, with the current leadership under Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

NW/OGB



