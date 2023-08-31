Plot to remove IGP: COP Mensah draws in ‘girlfriend, wife’ analogy over Bugri Naabu’s ‘betrayal’

Commissioner of Police (COP), Alex Mensah

Commissioner of Police (COP), Alex Mensah, has alluded to the analogy of ‘girlfriend’ and ‘wife’ in reaction to actions by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu for leaking their private conversation containing information about a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, it was a private conversation that was meant to remain between himself and Bugri Naabu and not meant for the general public.



He made the remark when he was asked about whether he feels betrayed by the former NPP regional chairman, Bugri Naabu for releasing their conversation purported to plot the removal of IGP George Akuffo Dampare from office.



During the hearing of the committee on Thursday, August 31, 2023, COP Alex Mensah used the analogy of girlfriend and wife to juxtapose how Bugri Naabu betrayed him in a private phone conversation.



“Mr. Chair, it is out of betrayal because what you say, which might be the truth might not be meant for everybody. It is like telling your friend about your girlfriend, then he [the friend] goes to tell your wife. That is the truth, but it was not meant for your wife,” he said



Background:

A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.

The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



