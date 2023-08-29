Plot to remove IGP: Commander Asare threatened to deal with me after the tape leaked – Bugri Naabu

Daniel Bugri Naabu (left) and IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has alleged that one of the police officers in the tape recording with evidence of a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare; one Commander Asare, threatened him after the recording leaked.

According to him, the only person he gave the tape of a recording he made during his meeting with some senior police officers, including Commander Asare, was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; insisting that he did not leak the tape.



Speaking at a public hearing on the matter by a committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Monday, August 28, 2023, Bugri Naabu said that he called the commander to find out who leaked the tape only for him to be threatened.



“I called Mr Asare and asked him who sent the tape into the public domain and he banged the phone on me. Then I called him again and he refused to talk to me.



“But rather he sent a message through my son, that he will deal with me, he threatened me,” Bugri Naabu further said.

Asked whether the police officer in question truly threatened him, the chief said; “You are right to say he was threatening me”.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.

