Plot to remove IGP: My voice was doctored – COP Mensah

The Commission of the Police (COP), who was heard allegedly skimming to replace the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dampare in a leaked tape that made news headlines in July 2023, George Alex Mensah, has spoken out for the first time.

Giving his testimony at a hearing on the issue of the leaked tape in parliament on Thursday, August 31, 2023, COP Mensah said that even though he recognised his voice in the tape, he did not make some of the remarks in it.



He added that the tape on the supposed plot was edited and some of his voices in it were possibly forged.



“I identify some voices that resemble mine but I cannot state specifically that these are my voices. I hear a voice that represents my voice but I can’t accept everything in the conversation.



“… the audio that I listened to here today is an edited version of the conversation that we had. And because of that, wholly this audio that we have listened to is not genuine,” he said.



Asked whether he was saying that his voice had been doctored in the tape, COP Mensah said, "exactly, honourable chair".

He also said that even though he and a meeting with the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, who has admitted to recording the tape in question, there was no plan to remove the IGP.



“Mr Chair, what I admit as correct is that we had a meeting with Mr Bugri Naabu but we didn’t have any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove IGP and I don’t appoint IGP.”



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.

The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.

