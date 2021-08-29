Plush cars, trashing of coronavirus protocols: How popular pastors stormed the funeral of Obinim's father

• The father of Bishop Daniel Obinim was buried on Saturday

• Some colleague men of God attended the event to mourn with with him



• The pastors arrived in the luxurious cars amid cheers from the mourners



The final funeral rites of the late father of Bishop Daniel Obinim had the attendance of the crème-de-la-crème of Ghana’s charismatic faith.



Bar Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, almost every pastor of Obinim's ilk was present.



From Prophet Kumchacha to Prophet Badu Kobi, the funeral which was held in Kumasi played host to some of the country’s popular televangelists.



These pastors arrived in plush cars and we're accompanied by heavily-built men who perhaps serve as their security detail.

As they took turns to arrive, the thousands gathered at the funeral showed adulations and appellations amid performance from Adowa dance crews.



Among some of the popular pastors or prophets who attended the funeral are Prophet Badu Kobi, Reverend Obofour, Prophet Igwe, Prophet Kumchacha and Prophet Nigel Gaisie.



A careful observation of videos from the funeral grounds indicates that only Prophet Badu Kobi arrived at the place in a nose mask.



All the other pastors were mask-less despite being the point of contact from hundreds of mourners who wanted to catch glimpse of their favourite pastors.



If the word from the health experts are to be followed then clearly the Delta variant of the virus which is claiming lives day in, day out had a field day at the funeral.



It is however worth noting that Bishop Daniel Obinim, as per the videos was in nose mask during the ceremony.

Watch some of the videos below











