Pneumonia, HIV top major causes of deaths at Akatsi Municipal hospital

Source: GNA

Pneumonia, HIV and AIDS, Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA), and others are among the top 10 causes of death at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region for the year 2021.

The figures indicate a rise in the various health cases in 2021 as compared to 2020.



This was made known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the hospital at Akatsi.



Mr. Pascal Ayivor, the Hospital's Health Information Officer, disclosed to the GNA that there were nine Pneumonia related deaths in 2021 compared to one case in 2020.



Others included three HIV/AIDS deaths in 2020 which saw an increase of seven in 2021, Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) related deaths in 2020 were five as against eight in 2021.



Among the top 10 cases disclosed, Encephalopathy, Liver Disease, Tuberculosis, Anemia, Respiratory Failure, CCF, and Intestinal Obstruction.

On Clinical Care Services, Mr. Ayivor said surgeries conducted from 2019 to 2020 also saw an increase from 564 to 946 respectively, whilst 1,808 surgeries were also conducted in 2021 representing a 91.1 percent rise.



The hospital also recorded a total number of 47 deaths in 2021 as against 38 in 2020.



Dr. Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, in an interaction with the GNA, said it was their hope to continue rendering quality healthcare to the people.



He added that some significant improvements in the healthcare delivery system were recorded over the years.



He, however, appealed to authorities to expedite processes to complete the abandoned Akatsi hospital project.