‘Pockets of Promise-Ghana’ sensitises pupils on personal hygiene

Source: GNA

Pockets of Promise-Ghana (POP), a global community providing quality education and nutrition to children in impoverished communities, has taken more than 20 adolescents through personal hygiene and good grooming at Aniehu near Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The beneficiaries, drawn from the various schools, took part in the after-school literacy programme and were given items like sanitary pads, panty liners, deodorant, bathing soap, toilet rolls, and toothpaste and brushes.



They were also provided with copies of the Young Advocate children's newspaper in addition to being served with food and drinks.



They were sensitised on premarital sex and personal hygiene habits like hand washing, brushing and flossing of teeth, taking regular baths, keeping their finger and toenails trimmed, and proper eating habits.



Reverend Seth Ameyaw Danquah, the Programmes Coordinator of POP-Ghana, said proper grooming and healthy personal habits could help one ward off illnesses and feel good about oneself.



He said hand washing, brushing and flossing of teeth, among other things, would help keep bacteria, viruses and illnesses at bay.



"Practising personal hygiene helps you feel good about yourself, which is important for your mental health,” he said, and urged the children to get a lot of rest so as to be refreshed and ready to take on the day every morning.

Rev Danquah said Pockets of Promise would continue to provide education and nutrition assistance to more than 150 children and their families in the communities.



Mr Dominic Coleman of the POP, who led the exercise, said people who had unkempt hair and clothes, body odour, bad breath, missing teeth, and the like were often seen as unhealthy and may face some kind of discrimination.



Keeping one's finger and toenails trimmed and in good shape would prevent problems such as hangnails and infected nail beds and urged the children to always practice good hygiene.



“Ideally, you should brush your teeth after every meal, at the very least brush your teeth twice a day and floss daily, brushing minimises the accumulation of bacteria in your mouth, which can cause tooth decay and gum disease,” he said.



Mr Coleman said flossing helped to maintain strong and healthy gums and teeth, which made it comfortable to chew food properly to aid digestion.



“Washing one's hands before preparing food or eating, after visiting the toilet, sneezing and coughing, and after handling garbage goes a long way to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses,” he said and urged the children to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water.