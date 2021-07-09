Pokuase Interchange: Modernization of Ghana steadily gathering momentum – Akufo-Addo

The newly commissioned Pokuase interchange

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that the modernization of Ghana is steadily gathering momentum.

He said this while commissioning the Pokuase interchange on Friday July 9.



Mr Akufo-Addo appealled to the users of this facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility.



“I appeal to the users of this facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility. The modernization of Ghana is steadily gathering momentum, and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana we want.”



He further indicated that through efficient management by his government the interchange which was originally a three-tier interchange was modified to a four-tier within the same contract sum.

“It is important to put on record that the original contract design was for a three-tier interchange, however through efficient management by my government the interchange was modified to a four-tier interchange within the same contract sum.



“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.



“These are further examples of the fact that we in the NPP are good protectors of the public purse,” he said.