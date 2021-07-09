Pokuase Interchange is a sign of govt’s commitment to ensuring development – Henry Quartey

• Henry Quartey has said the construction of Pokuase Interchange shows government's commitment to developing the nation

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said the construction of the Pokuase Interchange shows the level of government’s commitment to ensuring that traffic and mobility issues are addressed in the country especially in the capital city.



He said the Pokuase Interchange is part of the government’s effort to ensure maximum productivity in the country.



Speaking at the commissioning of the Pokuase Interchange in Accra on July 9, 2021, Mr Quartey said the New Patriotic Party’s pivotal achievement so far in road construction is the Pokuase Interchange.



“Your Excellency, the commissioning of this interchange shows the commitment of your administration with regards to the resolution of traffic and transport bottlenecks linking the countries major cities. This interchange has been constructed under your able leadership to ensure the maximization of national productivity through a significant reduction in delays in travelling, improve mobility on the roads, and also optimize safety for all buildings and classes.

“The completion of this interchange is consequently a pivotal achievement and facilitate mobility and accessibility with the mitigation of the congested environs not only in Accra but also other parts of the country,” he said.



The construction of the interchange commenced in April 2018, and was initially expected to be completed in October 2020 but was later changed to March 2021 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.



The total cost of the construction is worth $74 million and it comprises the five-kilometre Awoshie-Pokuase road, a two-kilometre Accra-Nsawam Road, two-kilometre Kwabenya road, and 10 kilometres of local roads to improve traffic flow in parts of Accra.



The interchange at the ACP Junction in the Ga West Municipality was initially three-tier but, it has now been upgraded to a four-tier facility.



