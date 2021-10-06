Pokuase Interchange theft: Security analyst calls for national security approach to curb acts

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

• Adib Saani has called for a much-coordinated approach to fighting theft

• Thieves have recently made away with crash barriers along the Pokuase Interchange



• Adib Sani said the national security must look into the matter thoroughly



Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has called for improved surveillance and patrol activities to curb the growing incidents of theft at national infrastructure sites.



It has recently been reported that some thieves made away with crash barriers mounted on the newly commissioned Pokuase Interchange worth US$3,500.

Reacting to the development in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Adib Sani opined that recent theft incidents call for the national security to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest the perpertrators.



“It’s quite obvious this is perpetrated by organised criminals because of the professional manner in which the railings have been unscrewed surreptitiously. Reports also indicate that they dressed in overalls with reflectors and had a vehicle they parked their loot into. This is clearly the job of a well-organised crime syndicate whose specialty is highway streetlight and metal stealing.”



“Thankfully, the presence of CCTV cameras will make it a bit easier to catch these criminals. The police should collaborate with the intelligence agencies to carefully review all footages because these metals are usually sold on the black market or at scrap dealerships and the necessary follow ups should be made to ascertain if similar parts to the railings have made their way there,” he added.



He added that the public should be given be some education on how to identify suspicious activities and subsequently report to authorities to act on them.