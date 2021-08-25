Pokuase interchange fufu joint operator yanked off

Food vendors have evaded parts of the Pokuase Interchange

The Ga North Municipal Assembly has stopped a woman from operating an eatery under the newly-constructed Pokuase Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.

A video of the eatery pounding fufu under the interchange went viral on social media recently.



In a statement, Mr. Clement Wilkinson, the Chief Executive for the Ga West Municipal Assembly, who has oversight responsibility for the Ga North Municipal Assembly, said, together with the Municipal Coordinating Director for Ga North and Assembly Members, they have “taken the necessary steps to stop the said woman from carrying out such an illicit activity around the Interchange”.



Mr. Wilkinson also cautioned “the public and any person who plans or intends to engage or participate in such illegality around the bus stops, pavements and footbridges of the interchange, and also anyone who intends to paste posters and bills, to immediately desist from such acts or face the full rigours of the law.”



“The public is also being reminded that the project is for everyone, and so he encourages all and sundry to be citizens and not spectators so that the interchange can serve its intended purpose.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 9 July 2021, opened the four-tier Pokuase interchange, the first of its kind in Ghana and West Africa, and the second of its kind in Africa.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the completion of the interchange, which will help solve, once and for all, the nightmare endured for several decades by commuters within and outside of this vicinity, was completed in thirty-six (36) months, albeit in the midst of COVID-19.



The Pokuase Interchange Project involved the construction of the 6.5-kilometre Awoshie to Pokuase road; an interchange at the intersection of ACP junction to Awoshie to Nsawam road; two (2) footbridges; the widening of the Nsawam road by some two (2) kilometres; drainage works; the provision of streetlights; and the construction of twelve (12) kilometres of town roads.



It also involved the rehabilitation of the Kpobiman Women’s Group Centre to train women in pastry, bread, soap, and bead making; the rehabilitation of the Manchie Gari Factory for the processing of cassava into gari and starch; the protection of the three (3)-hectare Gua Sacred Forest; and the provision of ICT labs for fourteen (14) basic schools, which will help train some ten thousand (10,000) basic school children within the Ga North, South, Central and West Municipalities, with knowledge in information and communications technology.



Addressing the gathering, the President indicated that the original contract design was for a three-tier interchange, however, through efficient management by his government, the Interchange was modified to a four-tier structure within the same contract sum.



“Indeed, two hundred and eighty-nine million United States dollars (US$289 million) has been used by the Akufo-Addo Government to construct three (3) interchanges, that is at Pokuase, Obetsebi-Lamptey, and Tamale, as opposed to two hundred and sixty million dollars (US$260 million) being used, by the Mahama government, to construct just the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we, in the New Patriotic Party, are good protectors of the public purse,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the Pokuase Interchange is an integral part of comprehensive measures put in place by the Government to address the issues of congestion in urban centres, and to help improve travel times on major arterial roads.



To this end, he told the gathering, which included the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, that Government has begun the construction of Phase II of Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, the Tamale Interchange, the PTC Roundabout Interchange in Takoradi, the Nungua Interchange which is part of the La Beach Road Completion Project, the Adjringanor Overpass, where ongoing works will be completed by the first quarter of 2022; and Phase II of the Tema Motorway Interchange.



In addition to the construction of interchanges, the President noted that Government has embarked on a number of projects to improve urban mobility in the country to help reduce travel times on our roads.



“These include the construction of someone thousand, two hundred (1,200) kilometres of asphalt overlay throughout the country in my first term. Beneficiary cities include Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Cape Coast, Sekondi-Takoradi, and Hohoe. In Accra, some of the areas that have benefitted include Weija-Gbawe, Dansoman, Abossey Okai, Osu, Adentan, Bubuashie, Sakumono, and Mempeasem,” he said.



The President continued, “The Tema Steelworks Road, the only concrete road to be constructed by Government since the Accra-Tema Motorway, has also been completed. Similar works are also being undertaken within the Tema Industrial enclave”.

Additionally, he stated that the Legon/Adjringanor roads, aimed at improving travel times within that corridor, are fifty-two percent (52%) complete; the Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension Project, which includes the dualization of the Lake Road and lining of the Sissai River Drain in Kumasi, is seventy-five percent (75%) complete; and the Teshie Link Road, popularly referred to as the LEKMA Road, is ninety percent (90%) complete.



“Rehabilitation work on the Assin Fosu to Assin Praso highway is currently ongoing, with that of the Agona Junction to Tarkwa highway beginning shortly, as the contractor is mobilizing to go-to the site. Construction of the dualization of the Sekondi/Adiembra roads, in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, will begin next month in August,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Having declared 2021 as the “Second Year of Roads”, the President informed Ghanaians that the Ministry of Roads and Highways has programmed to undertake the construction of one thousand, five hundred (1,500) kilometres of asphalt overlay in all parts of the country.



On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, he expressed sincere appreciation to the African Development Bank, who jointly provided funds with the Government for the execution of the Pokuase Interchange, and charged the Ministry of Roads and Highways must ensure the proper maintenance of the Pokuase Interchange over the design period.



“I appeal to the users of the facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility. The modernization of Ghana is steadily gathering momentum, and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana we want,” President Akufo-Addo said in conclusion.